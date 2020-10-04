Songs By Travi$ Scott, Dua Lipa, Why Don’t We, Jason Derulo Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA),” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating**,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” and Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 1,248 times during the September 27-October 3 tracking period (+941), “FRANCHISE” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #51 last week.

“Levitating,” which was #110 last week, soars to #45 following the release of the DaBaby remix — and the commencement of the official radio push. It received 757 spins this week (+719).

“Fallin’,” which arrived at mid-week, earns #48 with 578 spins.

Up six places, “Take You Dancing” grabs #50 with 368 tracking period plays (+153). “Take You Dancing” enters the Top 50 as Derulo’s Jawsh 685 and BTS collaboration “Savage Love” reaches #1 on the pop chart.

**Editor’s Note: The radio push seems to be centering on the newly released DaBaby version, but Mediabase is presently only crediting Dua Lipa on its chart.