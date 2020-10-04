Adam Sandler Chats, Plays “Did Adam Do It” On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

in TV News

Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” promotional tour continues with an appearance on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Sandler chats with Ellen about numerous topics, including his intermittent fasting strategy, his early days as a struggling comedian, his history as a subway performer, and his reunion with “Happy Gilmore” co-star in the new “Hubie Halloween.” He also talks about binge-watching Bowen’s Emmy-winning, recently concluded sitcom “Modern Family” during quarantine.

In addition to the interview, Sandler accompanies Ellen for a game of “Did Adam Do It?”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but early videos from the episode are already available:

