Curtis Waters & Harm Franklin’s “Stunnin’,” Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Curtis Waters’ buzzy breakthrough “Stunnin’ (featuring Harm Franklin)” and Joel Corry & MNEK’s global dance-pop hit “Head & Heart” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase US pop radio chart.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Stunnin'” joins this week’s listing at #36. The song received 1,396 spins during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 99.
Up five places from last week’s ranking, “Head & Heart” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The former dance radio #1 posted a tracking period play count of 1,373, besting last week’s figure by 82.
