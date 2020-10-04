Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Enters Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Top 10

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” reaches a new high on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The former country radio #1 enters the Top 5 on this week’s Hot AC chart, rising one spot to #5. “I Hope” received 5,099 spins during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 225 spins.

— As “I Hope” enters the Top 5, Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” enters the Top 10. The song, which received 3,702 spins (+494), rises three places to #8.

As noted in our article about the song’s pop radio achievement, the aforementioned airplay sum accounts for the original version of the song in addition to the new BTS remix. The original contributed the majority of this week’s radio spins, but the song’s chart entry was updated to formally credit BTS in addition to Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.