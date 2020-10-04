The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reclaims #1 On Hot AC Radio Chart, Scores 18th Week In Pinnacle Position

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” fell to #2 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, but its decline was not a permanent one.

The enduring smash returns to #1 this week, scoring an eighteenth non-consecutive week in the pinnacle position. “Blinding Lights” received 5,955 spins during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, trailing last week’s sum by 41 but thrusting “Blinding Lights” back to #1.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” which received 5,857 spins (-162), falls one spot to #2 this week.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” holds at #3, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” stays at #4. Up one place, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” reaches a new peak of #5.