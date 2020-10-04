BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Officially Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio

As BLACKPINK celebrates the release of debut studio LP “The Album,” the group’s Selena Gomez collaboration “Ice Cream” continues its climb at pop radio. “Ice Cream” officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 4,631 times during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, “Ice Cream” rises two spots to #20 on this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 271 spins.

“Ice Cream” is one of two new additions to this week’s Top 20; as previously noted, Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises six spots to #15.

The song meanwhile becomes the first Top 20 pop radio hit for BLACKPINK, which had never previously charted at the format.