24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Justin Bieber & Chance’s “Holy” Top 15

“Mood,” “Kings & Queens,” and “Holy” rise at pop radio.

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s global sensation “Mood” continues its rise at US pop radio.

Up three places, the breakthrough hit earns #8 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Mood” received 10,993 spins during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,753.

As “Mood” hits the Top 10, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” reach the Top 15.

Played 7,428 times during the tracking period (+1,039), “Kings & Queens” rises three spots to #14. “Holy,” which received 6,681 tracking week spins (+2,193), ascends six spots to #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

