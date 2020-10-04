in Music News

Sam Smith’s “Diamonds,” Ashe & Niall Horan’s “Moral Of The Story” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Zoe Wees’ “Control,” Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Top 30

“Diamonds,” “Moral Of The Story,” “Control,” and “Wonder” are on the rise at pop radio.

Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” and Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan)” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Zoe Wees’ “Control” and Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 4,324 times during the September 27-October 3 tracking period (+1,149), “Diamonds” ascends five spots to #21.

“Moral Of The Story,” which received 3,975 spins (+847), jumps four spots to #23 on this week’s listing.

“Control” concurrently enjoys a three-place lift to #29. The Zoe Wees breakthrough received 2,876 (+490).

Despite arriving on the sixth day of the tracking period, “Wonder” received 2,205 spins. It earns #30 on this week’s chart.

