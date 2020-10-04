in Music News

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Earns 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Monsters” spends another week as the top song at alternative radio.

All TIme Low by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Fueled By Ramen/Elektra

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” remains the top song at alternative radio.

Played ~3,151 times during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, “Monsters” secures a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative airplay chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 49 but keeps “Monsters” in front of the competition.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” again ranks as runner-up, notching ~2,942 spins during the tracking period (+110).

Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” holds at #3, and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” rises one spot to #4. Down one place, Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” settles for #5 on this week’s listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

