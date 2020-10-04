All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Earns 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” remains the top song at alternative radio.
Played ~3,151 times during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, “Monsters” secures a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative airplay chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 49 but keeps “Monsters” in front of the competition.
Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” again ranks as runner-up, notching ~2,942 spins during the tracking period (+110).
Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” holds at #3, and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” rises one spot to #4. Down one place, Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” settles for #5 on this week’s listing.
