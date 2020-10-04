Krewella & Yellow Claw’s “Rewind” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

After scoring a US dance radio #1 earlier this year with “Greenlights,” returns to the top with Yellow Claw collaboration “Rewind.”

“Rewind” rises three places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart. The song received ~425 spins during the September 27-October 3 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 37 spins.

MK’s “2AM (featuring Carla Monroe),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. “2AM” received ~411 tracking period spins (-27).

Bonnie x Clyde’s “Killing Me” slips one spot to #3, and Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” drops one place to #4. Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” concurrently holds at #5 on thsi week’s listing.