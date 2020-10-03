in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls,” “Bet You Wanna” Make Top 5 On Global Spotify Chart; “Pretty Savage,” “Ice Cream” Top 10

Tracks from BLACKPINK’s new album are faring well on Spotify.

BLACKPINK’s “The Album” officially launched Friday, and tracks from the release are faring well on the Global Spotify platform.

“Lovesick Girls,” positioned as the album’s worldwide title/focus track, grabs #3 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday, October 2. It received 4.880 million opening day streams.

“Bet You Wanna (featuring Cardi B),” which received 4.713 million, is #4 on the chart.

The group has two additional tracks in the Top 10, with newly released (and well-received) “Pretty Savage” debuting at #8 (4.008 million). Radio single “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” meanwhile returns to the Top 10, rising fifteen places to #10. It received 3.617 million global Spotify streams on release day.

The other “The Album” tracks are charting as follows: “Crazy Over You” (#17), “Love To Hate Me” (#18), “How You Like That” (#19),” and “You Never Know” (#25)

