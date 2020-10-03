21 Savage & Metro Boomin Claim Top 4 Spots On US Spotify Chart, Top 8 Spots On US Apple Music Chart Following “Savage Mode II” Release

Tracks from 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s new “Savage Mode II” made an unsurprisingly big splash on the US Spotify and Apple Music chart. The album has ample presence at the top of both platform’s charts.

The album, notably, claims the Top 4 slots on the US Spotify chart for Friday, October 2. “Runnin,” which received 2.166 million Friday US streams, takes #1 on the chart. “Mr. Right Now” follows at #2, ahead of “Glock In My Lap” at #3 and “Rich N*gga Sh!t” at #4.

“Slidin” (#7) and “Many Men” (#8) also appear in the Top 10.

None of the album’s fifteen tracks appears below #29.

— “Savage Mode II” fared even better on US Apple Music, with the album claiming the platform’s Top 8 tracks. “Mr. Right Now” led the way, ahead of “Runnin” (#2), “Glock In My Lap” (#3), “Rich N*gga Sh!t” (#4), “Slidin” (#5), “Many Men” (#6), “Snitches & Rats” (#7), and “My Dawg” (#8). The remaining tracks appear no lower than #21.

The album was also a force on Global Apple Music, claiming the Friday chart’s Top 6 slots (with “Mr. Right Now” again leading the way). Nothing from “Savage Mode II” appears below #22 globally.