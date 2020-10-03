in Music News

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Closes Day One With Nearly 1600 Pop Radio Plays, Over 400 Hot AC Radio Spins

“Wonder” received ample first-day attention at radio.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records and The Lede Company

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” unsurprisingly received ample opening day attention at the artist’s core radio formats.

According to Mediabase, “Wonder” had received 1,569 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, October 2. The song had meanwhile garnered 444 spins had the hot adult contemporary format.

The pop figure slots “Wonder” at #33 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which accounts for the first six days of the September 27-October 3 tracking period. “Wonder” concurrently appears at #27 on the building Hot AC chart.

“Wonder” will not receive as many spins on Saturday, but it should have no trouble retaining its Top 40 positions at both formats.

The new single also had early success digitally, earning #2 on the US iTunes sales chart and debuting at #13 on the US Spotify streaming chart.

shawn mendeswonder

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

