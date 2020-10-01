Ally Brooke Confirmed For Appearance On October 9 “Good Morning America”

Ally Brooke has made past appearances on “Good Morning America” to support her music with Fifth Harmony, her solo music, and her involvement in “Dancing With The Stars.”

This coming week, she will appear in support of a different type of project: a book.

Indeed, the Emmy-winning entertainer and Atlantic Records recording artist will discuss “Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You” on the October 9 “GMA.” The book launches four days later.

As of press time, Ally is the only guest listed for that day’s episode. Additional “GMA” listings, courtesy of ABC and subject to change, follow:

Monday, October 5— Actor and author Jerry Seinfeld (“Is This Anything?”); actor Patrick J. Adams (“The Right Stuff”)

Tuesday, October 6— Actress and author Mindy Kaling (“Big Shot”); actor and author Henry Winkler (“Lights, Camera, Danger”)

Wednesday, October 7— Author Fareed Zakaria (“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”)

Thursday, October 8— Actor Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”); actors Jack Huston & Jason Schwartzman (“Fargo”); author Ben Sheehan (“OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, October 9— Singer and author Ally Brooke (“Finding Your Harmony”)

Saturday, October 10— Binge This! with Josh McBride