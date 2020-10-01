BLACKPINK Releasing VIP/All Access Merchandise Box In Celebration Of “The Album” Release

After previously collaborating with on a collectible toy line, BLACKPINK and Jazwares are re-teaming to celebrate the former’s new album.

Set to arrive at Amazon and Target on October 4, the BLACKPINK VIP / All Access Box will include a variety of merchandise items. Items include a replica of Lisa’s glasses from the “Kill This Love” video, photo cards of each member, a key chain, stickers, hair barrettes, and more. The box itself, moreover, doubles as a BLACKPINK-branded purse.

The full item list follows:

Fashion Glasses as seen on Lisa in Kill This Love Music Video!

Phone Stand

Glitter Hair Barrettes

Lanyard

Keychain

Polaroids

Sticker Sheet

Nail Art Sheet

Entitled “The Album,” the eagerly anticipated LP will arrive on Friday, October 2. Photos of the Jazwares box follow: