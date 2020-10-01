in Music News

BLACKPINK Releasing VIP/All Access Merchandise Box In Celebration Of “The Album” Release

The box will be available on October 4.

BLACKPINK VIP All Access Box - Photo courtesy of Jazwares/DKC

After previously collaborating with on a collectible toy line, BLACKPINK and Jazwares are re-teaming to celebrate the former’s new album.

Set to arrive at Amazon and Target on October 4, the BLACKPINK VIP / All Access Box will include a variety of merchandise items. Items include a replica of Lisa’s glasses from the “Kill This Love” video, photo cards of each member, a key chain, stickers, hair barrettes, and more. The box itself, moreover, doubles as a BLACKPINK-branded purse.

The full item list follows:

Fashion Glasses as seen on Lisa in Kill This Love Music Video!
Phone Stand
Glitter Hair Barrettes
Lanyard
Keychain
Polaroids
Sticker Sheet
Nail Art Sheet

Entitled “The Album,” the eagerly anticipated LP will arrive on Friday, October 2. Photos of the Jazwares box follow:

BLACKPINK VIP All Access Box – Photo courtesy of Jazwares/DKC
BLACKPINK VIP All Access Box – Photo courtesy of Jazwares/DKC

blackpinkthe album

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

