Sabrina Carpenter & Zara Larsson Scheduled To Perform On October 8 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Last week, Sabrina Carpenter appeared as an in-studio interview guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Next week, she will deliver a performance on the daytime talk show. And she will not be singing alone.

According to new listings, Carpenter will team with Zara Larsson to perform on the October 8 episode. They will surely perform their newly released remix of the latter’s “WOW,” which rose back to prominence following its inclusion in Carpenter’s movie “Work It.”

The episode will also feature appearances by Michael Strahan, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and John Kanell.

Next week’s listings follow:

October 5 – Jenna Bush Hager, Paris Hilton (Cover Song: Billie Eilish’s “my future”)

October 6 – Jane Lynch, Matt Bomer (Cover Song: Sheryl Crow’s “The First Cut Is The Deepest”)

October 7 – Tyra Banks, RZA, musical guest Anthony Ramos (Cover Song: Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”)

October 8 – Michael Strahan, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, John Kanell, musical guests Sabrina Carpenter & Zara Larsson (Cover Song: Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”)

October 9 – Whitney Cummings, Ed Asner (Cover Song: Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”)