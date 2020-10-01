in TV News

Bon Jovi Set For Interview, Performance On October 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The episode will also feature a special appearance by Laura Benanti.

Bon Jovi on Colbert | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Bon Jovi will take center-stage on an upcoming “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

According to CBS, Jon will appear as the lead interview guest on the October 5 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. Bon Jovi will also deliver a musical performance on the episode.

No other interview guest is confirmed, but Laura Benanti will be making a “special appearance” (presumably to reprise her Melania Trump impression). Complete listings follow:

Thursday, Oct. 1

Ethan Hawke; Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann (n)

Friday, Oct. 2

Senator Cory Booker; musical performance by Public Enemy (OAD: 9/29/20)

Monday, Oct. 5

Jon Bon Jovi; musical performance by Bon Jovi; special appearance by Laura Benanti (n)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Jerry Seinfeld; musical performance by Ella Mai (n)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Mayor Pete Buttigieg; musical performance by Future Islands (n – LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)

Thursday, Oct. 8

Mindy Kaling; former CIA Director John Brennan (n)

bon jovicbsjon bon jovistephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK Releasing VIP/All Access Merchandise Box In Celebration Of “The Album” Release

Jerry Seinfeld Appearing, Ella Mai Performing On October 6 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert’