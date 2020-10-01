Bon Jovi Set For Interview, Performance On October 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Bon Jovi will take center-stage on an upcoming “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
According to CBS, Jon will appear as the lead interview guest on the October 5 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show. Bon Jovi will also deliver a musical performance on the episode.
No other interview guest is confirmed, but Laura Benanti will be making a “special appearance” (presumably to reprise her Melania Trump impression). Complete listings follow:
Thursday, Oct. 1
Ethan Hawke; Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann (n)
Friday, Oct. 2
Senator Cory Booker; musical performance by Public Enemy (OAD: 9/29/20)
Monday, Oct. 5
Jon Bon Jovi; musical performance by Bon Jovi; special appearance by Laura Benanti (n)
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Jerry Seinfeld; musical performance by Ella Mai (n)
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Mayor Pete Buttigieg; musical performance by Future Islands (n – LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Mindy Kaling; former CIA Director John Brennan (n)
