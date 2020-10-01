Jerry Seinfeld Appearing, Ella Mai Performing On October 6 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld is headed to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
CBS confirms Seinfeld for the October 6 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a performance by Grammy-winning R&B artist Ella Mai.
Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Ethan Hawke (October 1), Andrew Weissmann (October 1), Bon Jovi (October 5), Pete Buttigieg (October 6), Future Islands (October 6), Mindy Kaling (October 7), and John Brennan (October 7).
As a reminder, all “Colbert” listings are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Jerry Seinfeld or Ella Mai appearances get new dates.
