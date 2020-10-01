in TV News

Jerry Seinfeld Appearing, Ella Mai Performing On October 6 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The iconic comedian and Grammy-winning artist will appear on “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jerry Seinfeld during Friday's September 29, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld is headed to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

CBS confirms Seinfeld for the October 6 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a performance by Grammy-winning R&B artist Ella Mai.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Ethan Hawke (October 1), Andrew Weissmann (October 1), Bon Jovi (October 5), Pete Buttigieg (October 6), Future Islands (October 6), Mindy Kaling (October 7), and John Brennan (October 7).

As a reminder, all “Colbert” listings are subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update if the Jerry Seinfeld or Ella Mai appearances get new dates.

cbsella maijerry seinfeldstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bon Jovi Set For Interview, Performance On October 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Ally Brooke Confirmed For Appearance On October 9 “Good Morning America”