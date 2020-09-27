in Music News

Chris Cornell’s “Patience” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Patience” hits #1 on this week’s active rock chart.

Chris Cornell - Patience YouTube audio video screen | UMG/UMe Direct 2

The late Chris Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,838 times during the September 20-26 tracking period, “Patience” rises one spot from last week’s position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 56.

After a multi-week stint at #1, Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” slips to #2.

Seether’s “Dangerous” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, and Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue” keeps the #4 position.

Up three places from last week, Badflower’s “30” earns #5 on this week’s edition of the active rock radio chart.

badflowerchris cornellcorey taylormetallicapatienceseetherthe san francisco symphony

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio