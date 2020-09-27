Chris Cornell’s “Patience” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

The late Chris Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,838 times during the September 20-26 tracking period, “Patience” rises one spot from last week’s position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 56.

After a multi-week stint at #1, Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” slips to #2.

Seether’s “Dangerous” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, and Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue” keeps the #4 position.

Up three places from last week, Badflower’s “30” earns #5 on this week’s edition of the active rock radio chart.