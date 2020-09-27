Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” jumps to the top of two separate radio charts this week.

The song rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, while ascending two places to #1 on the Mediabase urban listing.

— “Laugh Now Cry Later” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the ~6,610 spins it received during the September 20-26 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 985 spins.

Up one place, Saweetie’s “Tap In” moves into the #2 position. Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” drops two spots to #3, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” rises one place to #4. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” also rises one place, in its case moving to #5.

— The Drake-Lil Durk collaboration concurrently posted a tracking period play count of ~6,215 (+1,054) at urban radio.

“Go Crazy” climbs two spots to #2, while DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” declines two places to #3. “WAP” ticks up one spot to #4, and “Tap In” drops three places to #5.