Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “One Of Them Girls” seizes the throne from Luke Combs’ smash “Lovin’ On You.”

Not simply the leader in chart points, “One Of Them Girls’ ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song during the September 20-26 tracking period.

Kane Brown’s “Cool Again” moves into the #2 spot this week, and “Lovin’ On You” drops to #3. Keeping their spots from last week, Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” and Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” respectively appear at #4 and #5.