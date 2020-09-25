Lili Reinhart Booked For Appearance On September 29 TODAY Show

Lili Reinhart will be making numerous television appearances in support of her new book “Swimming Lessons.”

Per earlier reports, Reinhart will be appearing on the September 28 “Good Morning America” and September 29 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” NBC just confirmed another appearance: a September 29 chat on TODAY.

Reinhart’s interview will air during the 9-10AM hour of that morning’s TODAY Show. The hour will also feature an appearance by Kate “The Chemist” Biberdorf.

“Swimming Lessons” officially launches on September 29. Complete TODAY listings follow:

(9-10 a.m.) Lili Reinhart on TODAY. Kate “The Chemist” Biberdorf with Experiments from her New Book, The Great Escape. Cooking with Cal. Overheard on 3rd. Vote Watch: Tracking the Postman.

