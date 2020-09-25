BLACKPINK To Support “The Album” With Appearance On October 2 “Daily Pop” Episode

BLACKPINK’s eagerly anticipated LP “The Album” arrives on Friday, October 2.

To support the release, the four members will appear for an interview on that day’s edition of “Daily Pop.” Not simply appearing in support of their album, they will also discuss their upcoming Netflix documentary.

Set to air at 11AM ET, the episode will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Beverly Hills: 90210” with an appearance by Ian Ziering. Complete “Daily Pop” listings follow:

Monday, September 28 – Steve Harvey joins us to talk about “Celebrity Family Feud.” Plus from “Dr. 90210’s” New Season on E!, Dr. Michelle Lee, as she demonstrates a nose job on a patient without any actual surgery!

Tuesday, September 29 – Kristin Cavallari on her new book True Comfort, plus Ken Jeong on his two Fox series “The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice.”

Wednesday, September 30 – Kathie Lee Gifford joins us to talk about her new movie “Then Came You,” plus “Glee’s” Chris Colfer on his new book A Tale of Witchcraft

Thursday, October 1 – Rihanna on her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video.

Friday, October 2 – It’s the 30th anniversary of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and Steve Sanders-himself Ian Ziering joins us, plus music sensation BLACKPINK on their debut studio album “THE ALBUM” and new Netflix documentary.