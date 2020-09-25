Rihanna Returning To “Daily Pop,” Will Discuss Savage x Fenty Show On October 1 Episode

This summer, Rihanna supported her Fenty Skin line with an appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop” talk show.
This coming week, Rihanna will return to the show to hype a different project.
The superstar entertainer and mogul will discuss the second Savage x Fenty Show during the October 1 edition of “Daily Pop.” The fashion show will launch on Amazon Prime the following day.
Other upcoming guests include Steve Harvey (September 28), Dr. Michelle Lee (September 28), Kristin Cavallai (September 29), Ken Jeong (September 29), Kathie Lee Gifford (September 30), Chris Colfer (September 30), Ian Ziering (October 2), and BLACKPINK (October 2).
