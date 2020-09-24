in TV News

Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever Set For Night Four Of “BTS Week” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- At Home -- Episode 1784Q -- Pictured in this screengrab: Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 25, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

To support the new season of “Saturday Night Live,” writers, cast members and “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Che and Jost will appear on the October 1 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with actress Kaitlyn Dever.

And insofar as it will be night four of “BTS Week,” the broadcast will additionally include a performance by the superstar group.

The latest “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, September 24: Guests include Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and musical guest Sasha Sloan. Show 1324A

Friday, September 25: Guests include Sting, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and musical guest Gashi ft. Sting. Show 1325A

Monday, September 28: Guests include Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and musical guest BTS. Show 1326A

Tuesday, September 29: Guests include John Cena and musical guest BTS. Show 1327A

Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A

Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A

