Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever Set For Night Four Of “BTS Week” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the new season of “Saturday Night Live,” writers, cast members and “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Che and Jost will appear on the October 1 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with actress Kaitlyn Dever.
And insofar as it will be night four of “BTS Week,” the broadcast will additionally include a performance by the superstar group.
The latest “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Thursday, September 24: Guests include Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and musical guest Sasha Sloan. Show 1324A
Friday, September 25: Guests include Sting, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and musical guest Gashi ft. Sting. Show 1325A
Monday, September 28: Guests include Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and musical guest BTS. Show 1326A
Tuesday, September 29: Guests include John Cena and musical guest BTS. Show 1327A
Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A
Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A
