Lili Reinhart, John Cena, More Scheduled For Upcoming “Good Morning America” Episodes

In addition to making late-night appearances this coming Tuesday, Lili Reinhart and John Cena will be guests on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

According to the network, Reinhart will appear on the September 28 edition of “GMA.” The “Riverdale” star will be discussing her new book “Swimming Lessons.”

Cena will then appear on the September 30 edition of “GMA.” Cena will also be supporting a book; in his case, the focus will be “Elbow Grease: Fast Friends.”

As previously reported, Reinhart will be appearing on the September 29 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Cena will be appearing on that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

As for “GMA,” complete listings follow:

Monday, September 28— Host Luke Wilson (“Emergency Call”); ballet dancer Misty Copeland (“Bunheads”); author Cleo Wade (“Heart Talk”); actress and author Lili Reinhart (“Swimming Lessons”)

Tuesday, September 29— Television personality Kristin Cavallari (“True Comfort”); author Nicholas Sparks (“The Return”); Dr. Ian Smith (“The Doctors”)

Wednesday, September 30— Author John Cena (“Elbow Grease”)

Thursday, October 1— GMA kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with surgeon Kristi Funk and nutritionist Rachel Beller; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, October 2— A performance by Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles; actress Alicia Vikander (“The Glorias”)

Saturday, October 3— Binge This! with Valerie Greenberg; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson