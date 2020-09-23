NBC Revises Numerous “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Listings; Millie Bobby Brown No Longer Appearing Tonight, Chris Colfer Gets New Date

NBC just shared a variety of changes to its “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” lineups.

The changes begin with the Wednesday, September 23 episode. Previously confirmed guests Millie Bobby Brown and Colin Quinn are no longer appearing, with NBC instead listing Joy Reid and Derrick Johnson as interview guests. Reid and Johnson will be discussing the news in the Breonna Taylor case.

“In light of today’s events, we will use tonight’s show to focus on important conversations that we all should continue to have,” said the official “Fallon” Twitter account. “The show will be joined by MSNBC host, @JoyAnnReid, and President and CEO of the NAACP, @DerrickNAACP.”

Previously confirmed musical guests Anitta, Cardi B and Myke Towers remain listed for Wednesday night’s episode. NBC has not yet announced makeup dates for the Brown and Quinn appearances.

NBC also made some changes to next week’s lineup. Notably, Chris Colfer and Shepard Smith have traded places. Smith will now appear on the September 28 episode with previously advertised guests Jim Parsons and BTS. Colfer will meanwhile appear on the September 30 episode, also featuring BTS.

The updated listings follow:

Wednesday, September 23: Guests include Joy Reid, Derrick Johnson and musical guest Anitta ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers. Show 1323A

Thursday, September 24: Guests include Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and musical guest Sasha Sloan. Show 1324A

Friday, September 25: Guests include Sting, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and musical guest Gashi ft. Sting. Show 1325A

Monday, September 28: Guests include Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and musical guest BTS. Show 1326A

Tuesday, September 29: Guests include John Cena and musical guest BTS. Show 1327A

Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A