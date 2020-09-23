SuperM Returns To “Ellen DeGeneres Show” To Perform “One (Monster & Infinity)” (Watch Now)

Nearly a year after making an inaugural appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” K-pop supergroup SuperM returns to the popular daytime talk show.

SuperM performs “One (Monster & Infinity)” during Wednesday’s edition of the show. The episode also features a chat with Alec Baldwin. “One (Monster & Infinity)” is the focus single from the group’s new album, which will be released this week.

Wednesday’s “Ellen” will air later this afternoon in most markets, but you will not have to wait until then to watch the performance. It is available below: