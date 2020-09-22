in Music News

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” is a strong second.

Justin Bieber & Ryan Destiny in Holy | Video Screen | Def Jam

Yesterday, Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” earned first place on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” finished as a close second.

The songs land in the reverse order on this week’s pop radio add board. “Holy” ranks as the week’s most added song with pickups from 165 Mediabase-monitored stations, while “Diamonds” takes second with 145.

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK,” the top song on last week’s board, claims third place this week with 29 new pickups. Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” follows in fourth with 16 new adds, and Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” and Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” tie for fifth with 12.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Zoe Wees’ “Control” (7th-most, tie), BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” (7th-most, tie), Madison Beer’s “Baby” (9th-most), Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (10th-most, tie), and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” (10th-most, tie).

24kgoldnava maxblackpinkcalvin harrischance the rapperdemi lovatoholyiann diorjoel corryJustin BieberMadison Beermarshmellomneksam smithSelena Gomeztate mcraethe weekndzoe wees

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Cena To Appear On September 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Also Featuring BTS

Blake Shelton Scheduled For September 28 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode