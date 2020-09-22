Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Yesterday, Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” earned first place on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” finished as a close second.

The songs land in the reverse order on this week’s pop radio add board. “Holy” ranks as the week’s most added song with pickups from 165 Mediabase-monitored stations, while “Diamonds” takes second with 145.

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK,” the top song on last week’s board, claims third place this week with 29 new pickups. Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” follows in fourth with 16 new adds, and Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” and Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” tie for fifth with 12.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Zoe Wees’ “Control” (7th-most, tie), BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” (7th-most, tie), Madison Beer’s “Baby” (9th-most), Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (10th-most, tie), and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” (10th-most, tie).