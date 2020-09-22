Blake Shelton Scheduled For September 28 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

In a press release announcing the new season, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” confirmed that Blake Shelton would be one of the early guests. We now know exactly when appearing.

According to new listings issued to television providers, Shelton will appear on the September 28 edition of of the daytime talk show. Shelton will be an interview guest, appearing on behalf of Smithworks Vodka and his Gwen Stefani collaboration “Happy Anywhere.”

The episode will also feature Tristan Harris, who appears in the buzzy Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma.”

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Alec Baldwin (September 23), SuperM (September 23), Kris Jenner (September 24), Derek Hough (September 25), Addison Rae (September 25), Aloe Blacc (September 25), Amy Schumer (September 29), Jason Sudeikis (September 30), and Chris Rock (October 1).