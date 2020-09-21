in Music News

Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Justin Bieber-Chance The Rapper single is a close second.

Sam Smith by Alasdair McLellan, press photo courtesy of Capitol Records

Two high-profile singles launched at radio this week, and they predictably claim the top two spots on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

Picked up by 56 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” earns the most added honor this week. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” is a close second with 53 impact week adds.

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK,” last week’s leader, takes third place this week with support from 15 new stations. BTS’ “Dynamite” grabs fourth with 10 new adds, and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” takes fifth with 6.

With 5 adds each, Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan),” Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” and Kygo’s “Lose Somebody (featuring OneRepublic)” tie for sixth. Sasha Sloan’s “Lie” and Lukas Graham’s “Share That Love (featuring G-Eazy)” share ninth place with 4 adds each.

