MAX Debuts At #13 On Billboard Social 50 Chart Following Release Of “Blueberry Eyes” With BTS Member SUGA

BTS, of course, keeps #1 on this chart.

MAX and Emily Schneider in Blueberry Eyes | Colour Vision/Sony

Take MAX’s strong fanbase, add interest from fans of the global phenomenon that is BTS, and you have the recipe for considerable interest.

Said recipe helped MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes,” which features BTS member SUGA, make a strong early impact on the sales and streaming front. It also thrusts MAX onto this week’s Billboard Social 50 chart.

MAX debuts at #13 on the listing, which accounts for numerous social media metrics. BTS, of course, extends its record-breaking run atop the chart. The song has thus far spent a whopping 197 weeks in the pinnacle position.

Along with garnering ample interest on audio platforms, “Blueberry Eyes” has made a particularly noteworthy impact on YouTube. The striking video, which features MAX and his wife Emily, has received strong feedback. BTS fans have also praised the video’s stars for learning SUGA’s Korean-language rap well enough to lip sync the verse during the video.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

