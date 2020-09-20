in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio, Drake & Lil Durk Top 25, Marshmello & Demi Lovato Top 30

“Kings & Queens,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and “OK Not To Be OK” make moves thsi week.

Ava Max by Brian Ziff | Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” makes another jump at pop radio, earning a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 5,545 times during the September 13-19 tracking period, “Kings & Queens” rises five places to #17. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 734.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” and Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” also make moves this week, with the former entering the Top 25 and the latter joining the Top 30.

Up four places, “Laugh Now Cry Later” earns #25 with 2,798 spins (+382).

“OK Not To Be OK,” which received 2,546 spins (+1,482), debuts at #29. It was below last week’s chart at #43.

