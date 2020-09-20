in Music News

Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Songs By 24kGoldn & Iann Dior, BTS Reach Top 15

The respective artists all score new career highs at pop radio.

surf mesa & emilee - ily YouTube cover art | Astralwerks

Surf Mesa’s breakthrough “ily (featuring Emilee)” continues its impressive run at pop radio.

Up three places, “ily” earns #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song received 8,930 spins during the September 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,340.

— As “ily” enters the Top 10, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” and BTS’ “Dynamite” officially earn Top 15 positions.

Played 7,483 times during the tracking period (+1,746), “Mood” rises five spots to #13. The spin increase of 1,746 ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Credited with 6,472 spins (+251), “Dynamite” rises one spot to #15.

The aforementioned positions represent new career pop radio peaks for every respective artist — Surf Mesa, Emilee, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, and BTS.

24kgoldnbtsdynamiteemileeiann diorilymoodsurf mesa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Officially Earns #1 At US Pop Radio

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio, Drake & Lil Durk Top 25, Marshmello & Demi Lovato Top 30