Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Songs By 24kGoldn & Iann Dior, BTS Reach Top 15

Surf Mesa’s breakthrough “ily (featuring Emilee)” continues its impressive run at pop radio.

Up three places, “ily” earns #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song received 8,930 spins during the September 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,340.

— As “ily” enters the Top 10, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” and BTS’ “Dynamite” officially earn Top 15 positions.

Played 7,483 times during the tracking period (+1,746), “Mood” rises five spots to #13. The spin increase of 1,746 ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Credited with 6,472 spins (+251), “Dynamite” rises one spot to #15.

The aforementioned positions represent new career pop radio peaks for every respective artist — Surf Mesa, Emilee, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, and BTS.