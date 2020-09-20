“Schitt’s Creek” Star Catherine O’Hara Wins Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Going into Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, oddsmakers were expecting the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” to receive ample recognition.

Their prediction is, thus far, off to a good start.

Catherine O’Hara won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the first award distributed during Sunday’s socially distanced broadcast. O’Hara was a heavy betting favorite.

O’Hara, who played Moira Rose on “Schitt’s,” beat out Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Rachel Brosnahan, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross to win the trophy during Sunday’s ceremony.

ABC is handling broadcasting duties, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting from a largely empty venue.