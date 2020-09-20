All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Enjoys 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Last week, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” became the first song from either act to reach #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Not a one-and-done leader, “Monsters” retains the #1 position on this week’s listing.

“Monsters” keeps the throne thanks to the ~3,179 spins it received during the September 13-19 tracking period. The count actually tops last week’s mark by a substantial 354 plays.

Up one place, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” grabs the runner-up spot. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” concurrently rises one place to #3.

Despite a loss in airplay, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” ticks up one spot to #4 this week. Weezer’s “Hero” meanwhile slides three positions to #5.