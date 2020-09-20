Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Officially Earns #1 At US Pop Radio

Earlier this year, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” reached #1 at hot adult contemporary radio.

This week, it earns the top spot on the Mediabase US pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Before You Go” seizes the throne from Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” The enduring Capaldi tune received ~18,832 spins during the September 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 1,081 spins.

“Watermelon Sugar,” which spent seven weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week. Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” holds at #3.

A one-place gain brings DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” to #4, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slides one spot to #5.