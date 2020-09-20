in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 17th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Blinding Lights” continues its illustrious run at Hot AC.

The reign of “Blinding Lights” continues, as The Weeknd’s smash hit scores a seventeenth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Blinding Lights” tops this week’s chart thanks to the ~6,061 spins it received during the September 13-19 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 47 plays but keeps “Blinding Lights” narrowly ahead of the pack.

Credited with ~5,864 spins (+13), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” holds at #2. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” concurrently rises one place to #3.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” drops one spot to #4, and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” stays put at #5.

