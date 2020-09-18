Kygo Releases Music Video For “Hot Stuff,” Featuring “Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline & Chase Stokes (Watch Now)

Earlier this week, Kygo teased the music video for his reimagining of the late Donna Summer’s iconic “Hot Stuff.” As said teaser revealed that “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes would appear, it spurred significant anticipation for the release.

As the clock struck midnight ET late Thursday/early Friday, the music video formally entered the market.

Cline and Stokes indeed do appear in the video, and their presence is sure to bring additional attention to a song that was destined to receive a lot of it. “Hot Stuff” marks Kygo’s third recent take on an iconic song; his version of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” cover was a major worldwide hit, while his interpretation of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” soared to #1 on iTunes following its release.

The new music video, which was shot at Carolina Beach in North Carolina, follows: