Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Scores Major Spotify Playlist Looks, Set For Big Opening Day Radio Airplay; Ryan Destiny & Wilmer Valderrama In Video

Justin Bieber’s new single “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” arrived late Thursday/early Friday, and numerous contingents of the music community are showing their support.

The collaboration received prominent playlist positioning on Spotify, earning the top spots on standout listings like Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising, and New Music Friday. Apple Music has not yet fully refreshed its playlist, but “Holy” will surely receive ample exposure on that platform as well. In a preview of that reality, Apple already features Bieber and Chance on the cover of its A-List Pop playlist.

“Holy” will also receive strong opening day airplay at radio; multiple stations have already confirmed plans to play the song every hour.

“Holy” is also a lock to receive strong exposure on iTunes, where it will surely rank as one of the day’s best-selling releases.

The song will also make an impact on YouTube. The official video, which co-stars Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama, amassed hundreds of thousands of views upon premiering at midnight.