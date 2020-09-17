in TV News

Sasha Sloan Scheduled To Perform On September 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will be delivering her inaugural “Fallon” performance.

Sasha Sloan by Susanne Kindt, press photo courtesy of RCA Records

As anticipation builds for her forthcoming album “Only Child,” Sasha Sloan will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the singer-songwriter will perform on the Thursday, September 24 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Chris Rock and Jonathan Majors.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Keith Urban (September 18), Polo G (September 21), Tame Impala (September 22), and Anitta (September 23). Complete listings follow:

Thursday, September 17: Guests include Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood and Penn & Teller. Show 1319A

Friday, September 18: Guests include Jessica Alba, Jack Huston and musical guest Keith Urban. Show 1320A

Monday, September 21: Guests include Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and musical guest Polo G. Show 1321A

Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton and musical guest Tame Impala. Show 1322A

Wednesday, September 23: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn and musical guest Anitta. Show 1323A

jimmy fallonnbcsasha sloanthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: ACM Awards Viewership Peaks For Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Tenille Townes, Gabby Barrett