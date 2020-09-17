Sasha Sloan Scheduled To Perform On September 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As anticipation builds for her forthcoming album “Only Child,” Sasha Sloan will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the singer-songwriter will perform on the Thursday, September 24 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Chris Rock and Jonathan Majors.
Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Keith Urban (September 18), Polo G (September 21), Tame Impala (September 22), and Anitta (September 23). Complete listings follow:
Thursday, September 17: Guests include Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood and Penn & Teller. Show 1319A
Friday, September 18: Guests include Jessica Alba, Jack Huston and musical guest Keith Urban. Show 1320A
Monday, September 21: Guests include Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and musical guest Polo G. Show 1321A
Tuesday, September 22: Guests include Keira Knightley, Chelsea Clinton and musical guest Tame Impala. Show 1322A
Wednesday, September 23: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn and musical guest Anitta. Show 1323A
