BTS Performs “Dynamite” During “America’s Got Talent” Results Show; NBC Shares Photos & Videos

In addition to revealing the last of this year’s finalists, Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent” featured a performance from one of the biggest acts on the planet.

BTS performed its new, record-breaking single “Dynamite” during the episode. The performance will put more momentum behind a song that has already spent two of its first three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 — and all three of those weeks at #1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales.

Following the performance, NBC shared a collection of photos. The network also released a video, which reached 500K views in its first few hours.

Both sets of media follow: