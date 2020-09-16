in Music News

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett Tie For Entertainer Of The Year At Wednesday’s ACM Awards

Underwood won for the third time; Rhett celebrated his first victory.

Carrie Underwood performs for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban, the 55TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. Photo Credit: CBS

For the first time ever, voting for the ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year trophy ended in a tie.

Keith Urban shared the news at the end of Wednesday’s three-hour ceremony, confirming that both Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett will share in this year’s top prize. Having previously won in 2009 and 2010, Underwood celebrated her third Entertainer of the Year distinction. Rhett was a first-time winner.

Interestingly, neither Underwood nor Rhett won in the individual vocalist categories. Maren Morris earned the Female Vocalist of the Year prize for the first time in her career, while Luke Combs grabbed Male Vocalist of the Year for the first time on record.

Other key winners included Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get” for Album of the Year, Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” for Single of the Year, and Old Dominion’s “One Man Band” for SOng of the Year.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

