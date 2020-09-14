Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

After securing seven consecutive weeks at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” could be on the verge of ceding its throne. Lewis Capaldi’s enduring “Before You Go” has taken an early lead for this coming week’s chart.

“Before You Go” received 2,596 spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the September 13-19 tracking period. Up 11% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Before You Go” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” is #2 with 2,460 spins (-3.5%).

Because the week is young and because Sunday airplay can be erratic, it is too early to make any decisive predictions for the next chart. The early data nonetheless suggests “Before You Go” is in good shape to reach #1.

Should it top the chart, “Before You Go” will follow “Someone You Loved” as the artist’s second #1 at US pop radio.