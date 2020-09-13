in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Lovin’ On You” Reaches #1 On MB Country Radio Chart

“Lovin’ On You” had already topped the Billboard listing.

Luke Combs - Lovin' On You video screen | Sony Music Nashville

Although it spent the past two weeks atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart, Luke Combs’ “Lovin’ On You” appeared just below #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

That changes this week, as the hit single rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase listing. It becomes Combs’ ninth consecutive #1 on the listing.

In addition to leading for chart points, “Lovin’ On You” resoundingly ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 6-12 tracking period.

Up one place, Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” takes #2 this week. Kane Brown’s “Cool Again” rises one spot to #3, while Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” ascends two places to #4. Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” concurrently soars five places to #5.

Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban),” last week’s #1 song, drops to #8 this week.

chris tomlinhillary scottjameson rodgersjason aldeankeith urbanlee bricelovin' on youluke combsrebathomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

