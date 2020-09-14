in Music News

Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett & Eric Church To Open ACM Awards With Performance

The Entertainer of the Year nominees will join forces for a medley.

Carrie Underwood performing Southbound at the 54th ACM Awards | Sam Morris/CBS

Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church are up for Entertainer of the Year at Wednesday’s ACM Awards. To celebrate the moment, the five artists will join forces for a special performance.

Indeed, CBS confirms that the nominees will open the show with a medley of their greatest hits.

The night’s other confirmed performers include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Keith Urban and P!NK, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood.

Set to air from the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman, and the Bluebird in Nashville, the show will air at 8PM ET/PT this Wednesday, September 16.

