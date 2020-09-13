The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 16th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” remains the hottest song at hot adult contemporary radio.
Credited with 6,175 spins during the September 6-12 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a sixteenth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart.
Up one place, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” grabs #2 on this week’s chart. The former pop radio #1 received 5,917 Hot AC spins during the tracking week (+108).
Lewis Capaldi’s former #1 “Before You Go” drops one spot to #3 this week, while Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” stays at #4. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” spends another week at #5.
