The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 16th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Blinding Lights” continues its reign of dominance at the Hot AC radio format.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” remains the hottest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Credited with 6,175 spins during the September 6-12 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a sixteenth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart.

Up one place, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” grabs #2 on this week’s chart. The former pop radio #1 received 5,917 Hot AC spins during the tracking week (+108).

Lewis Capaldi’s former #1 “Before You Go” drops one spot to #3 this week, while Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” stays at #4. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” spends another week at #5.

