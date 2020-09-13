in TV News

Taylor Swift To Perform “Betty” At 2020 ACM Awards On September 16

Taylor Swift will perform her country single at Wednesday’s awards show.

Taylor Swift - betty Lyric Video screen | Republic

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony will feature a performance by Taylor Swift.

As confirmed by both Swift and a CBS advertisement, the former ACM Milestone Award winner will perform her country radio single “betty” during the ceremony on Wednesday, September 16. The performance will mark Swift’s first time taking the ACM Awards stage in seven years.

Featuring Keith Urban as host, the ceremony will take place from three venues: the Grande Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. Other performers include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood, and more.

The show will air on CBS from 8-11PM ET/PT.

acm awards betty cbs Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

