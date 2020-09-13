in Music News

Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Top 20

“ily” and “Mood” rise on the pop radio chart.

surf mesa & emilee - ily YouTube cover art | Astralwerks

Two of the year’s big breakthrough hits make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” officially secures a Top 15 position this week, while 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” enters the Top 20.

Played 7,590 times during the September 6-12 tracking period, “ily” soars five places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,149, which ranks as the pop format’s top weekly increase.

“Mood” concurrently rises five spots to #18. The track received 5,737, besting last week’s mark by 1,812. Said increase ranks as the week’s #2 gain, trailing only the aforementioned “ily” rise.

