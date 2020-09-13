in Music News

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug Top 30

“Ice Cream,” “Over Now,” and “Go Crazy” rise at pop radio.

BLACKPINK - Ice Cream video screen | YG/Interscope

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” and Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” both premiered on the same day in late August 2020. This week, they both enter the Top 25 on Mediabase’s pop radio airplay chart.

Up ten places, “Ice Cream” earns #24 on this week’s chart. “Over Now” concurrently ascends six places to #25.

“Ice Cream” received 3,441 spins during the September 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,433. “Over Now” posted a tracking period play count of 3,030, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 933.

— As “Ice Cream” and “Over Now” hit the Top 25, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” go Top 30. The collaboration received 2,228 tracking week spins (+216).

